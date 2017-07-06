Report: Wheat harvest nearly finished in parts of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The latest government report shows the winter wheat harvest is wrapping up in many parts of the state.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Wednesday that about 73 percent of the wheat in Kansas had been harvested. The report covers the week that ended Sunday.

Areas in Kansas where the harvest began were nearly done with harvest activity. Wheat crops in south-central Kansas were 97 percent cut, while southeast Kansas was 94 percent finished.

Northwest Kansas where cutting begins much later was just 21 percent done while just 47 percent of wheat crops in west-central Kansas were cut.

For wheat still in the field, the report rated 47 percent in excellent to good condition with 31 percent in fair shape. About 22 percent was in poor to very poor condition.

