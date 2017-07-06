Preliminary hearing begins for man accused of running over Wichita officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several officer took the stand Thursday in the preliminary hearing of the man accused of running over Wichita officer Brian Arterburn back in February.

During the hearing, officer Kevin McKenna went into detail about officer Brian Arterburn’s pursuit of Justin Terrazas. McKenna said he saw through his review mirror Terrazas driving the car that struck Arterburn. The judge asked McKenna to clarify which side Terraza’s tattoo above his eye was located. In an earlier interview, McKenna said Terrazas’s tattoo was above the left eye, but he meant to say right eye, blaming the discrepancy on the stress he occurred during the pursuit.

Next, officer Nail took the stand recalling he saw officer Arterburn lying in a fetal position, appearing to be dead with what seemed like tire marks on him.

KSN is in the courtroom. Follow reporter Carly Willis for the latest.

