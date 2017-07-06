Police need help identifying Kwik Shop robber

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs your identifying a robbery suspect.

It occurred July 4 at the Kwik Shop in the 500 block of South Oliver. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male,

The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt with white image or writing.

If you know the identity of the person, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or WPD detectives at 268-4407.

