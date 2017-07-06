Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Patton Oswalt poses in the press room with the award for best comedy album for "Talking for Clapping" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Fifteen months after the death of his wife, Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, His publicist confirmed Thursday, July 6. Michelle McNamara, a writer, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger.

The couple recently went public with their relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of “Baby Driver.” Oswalt’s publicist confirmed the news of their engagement Thursday.

Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. She was a writer who founded the website True Crime Diary, which covered breaking stories and cold cases.

Oswalt had been public with his grief, writing about it and incorporating it into his standup routine.

People magazine was first to report the news of the engagement.

Oswalt played Spence on the sitcom “The King of Queens.” He’ll appear in the upcoming NBC comedy “A.P. Bio.”

Salenger has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies.

