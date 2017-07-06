Patients, foster children turn their thoughts into art

By Published:
Patients at Wesley Children's Hospital worked for nine months to create a mural that was meant to expresse their thoughts and feelings. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Artwork made by patients at Wesley Children’s Hospital is now on display.

The patients along with foster children collaborated to create pieces for a large mural that showcases what makes them happy.

Teaching artists from City Arts helped the kids turn their thoughts into art. After a few sessions, the patients didn’t let their life-saving treatment get in the way of their artistic time.

“One of the young patients, she was so excited to paint, she was mixing all these different colors and she was like ‘what’s going to happen next, how’s it going to look?’,” said Ellamonique Baccus, community support specialist. “She was painting so much that when the nurse came in to give her the infusion treatment, she started painting with her non-dominant hand, so she wouldn’t have to stop painting.”

The young artists worked for nine months to finish their parts of the mural which was funded by a grant from the City of Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s