Patients, foster children turn their thoughts into art

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Artwork made by patients at Wesley Children’s Hospital is now on display.

The patients along with foster children collaborated to create pieces for a large mural that showcases what makes them happy.

Teaching artists from City Arts helped the kids turn their thoughts into art. After a few sessions, the patients didn’t let their life-saving treatment get in the way of their artistic time.

“One of the young patients, she was so excited to paint, she was mixing all these different colors and she was like ‘what’s going to happen next, how’s it going to look?’,” said Ellamonique Baccus, community support specialist. “She was painting so much that when the nurse came in to give her the infusion treatment, she started painting with her non-dominant hand, so she wouldn’t have to stop painting.”

The young artists worked for nine months to finish their parts of the mural which was funded by a grant from the City of Wichita.

