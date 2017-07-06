New details released in investigation of body found in Arkansas River

Related Coverage Body found in river near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have released new details in the investigation of the body found in the Arkansas River Monday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the victim has been identified as Christian Frederick, 48, of Wichita.

Authorities said the incident is now being investigated as a suicide.

Emergency crews found Frederick’s body in the river near Seneca and McLean, near downtown Wichita.

Wichita police say kayakers found the body around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

