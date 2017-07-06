Lawmakers require districts do away with all-day kindergarten fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the changes coming from the education funding bill is free all-day kindergarten.

The state of Kansas had covered the cost of half-day kindergarten in the past. This session, lawmakers upped the amount of money per student that each school receives.

However, lawmakers did require that districts do away with all-day kindergarten fees.

The Goddard School Board voted to do away with their fees late last month, something that their spokesman said has led more families to change how long their kids are in kindergarten.

“All-day kindergarten just gives them some additional opportunities,” said Dane Baxa, community relations, Goddard School District. “We do encourage students that are ready to do all-day kindergarten because we feel like the more time they’re with us, the more education they’re receiving, the more prepared they’re going to be for the additional grade levels as they advance.”

Baxa said the only reason Goddard did charge for all-day was to offset what the state wasn’t covering. Other school districts are following suit in doing away with fees for all-day kindergarten.

