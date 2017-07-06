Dog attacks 7-year-old boy as camera is rolling

Graphic Content Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – A Texas boy is attacked by a dog and the incident is caught on camera.

Seven-year-old Brison Aldridge was playing outside his home in the city of Manor on Monday, when a neighbor’s dog broke free of his leash and attacked the boy.

Aldridge, who suffered several bites to the back and thigh, is recovering.

Meantime, the family of the dog fears their pet will be put down.

The dog’s owner received four citations including not registering the dog with the city and lacking proof of a rabies vaccination.

Police said the owner could be charged with a third-degree felony for the attack.