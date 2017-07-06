CLIF Bars recalled over allergy concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF BUILDER’S Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

Clif Bar & Company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and these listed tree nuts.

People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern.

CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count
CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack
CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack
CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack

