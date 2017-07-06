CLIF Bars recalled over allergy concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF BUILDER’S Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

Clif Bar & Company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and these listed tree nuts.

People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern.

For more information please visit here or contact 866-526-1970.

Description Lot Code FROM Lot Code TO CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint 24MAR16M 08FEB18M CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack 31MAY16M 15OCT17M CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack 05APR16M3 23APR18M3

