City officials plan to renovate Naftzger Park

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City officials are working on a plan to include a downtown park in a special tax district that would pay for improvements.

Naftzger Park is located just north of Intrust Bank Arena at Douglas and St. Francis. The park has been a gathering place for homeless in the area.

It was created as a Victorian park back in the 1970’s and now the city is looking to do some serious renovations.

“The park is going to have a lot of infrastructure beneath it to support events,” said Mark Elder, a development analyst for the City of Wichita. “So you’ll have gas line, electrical, hookups, things like that will be able to make it a usable park to bring in events, concerts, vendors, gas lines for food trucks, it’s all in there so it can be a very modular park and used.”

The renovation is part of a $1.5 million plan to fix up the park in time for the March Madness basketball tournament at the Intrust Bank Arena next year.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s