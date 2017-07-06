City officials plan to renovate Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City officials are working on a plan to include a downtown park in a special tax district that would pay for improvements.

Naftzger Park is located just north of Intrust Bank Arena at Douglas and St. Francis. The park has been a gathering place for homeless in the area.

It was created as a Victorian park back in the 1970’s and now the city is looking to do some serious renovations.

“The park is going to have a lot of infrastructure beneath it to support events,” said Mark Elder, a development analyst for the City of Wichita. “So you’ll have gas line, electrical, hookups, things like that will be able to make it a usable park to bring in events, concerts, vendors, gas lines for food trucks, it’s all in there so it can be a very modular park and used.”

The renovation is part of a $1.5 million plan to fix up the park in time for the March Madness basketball tournament at the Intrust Bank Arena next year.