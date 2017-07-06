Authorities in Garden City investigating 2 incidents of ATM skimmers

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is investigating two incidents of ATM skimmers at local banks in Garden City.

Authorities are reminding people who use ATM machines to be vigilant and look for suspicious activity when they are using the machines.

Some signs that an ATM machine may have a skimmer include:

difficulty inserting your card into the card slot

credit/ATM card goes farther into the card slot than usual

the card feels like it is sticking in the machine when you pull it out

the machine appears to be tampered with around the area where the card is inserted

the card reader is loose

Authorities also suggest that bank patrons conduct regular reviews of bank accounts to make sure information has not been stolen and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

