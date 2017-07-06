Authorities in Garden City investigating 2 incidents of ATM skimmers

By Published:
ATM Skimmer

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is investigating two incidents of ATM skimmers at local banks in Garden City.

Authorities are reminding people who use ATM machines to be vigilant and look for suspicious activity when they are using the machines.

Some signs that an ATM machine may have a skimmer include:

  • difficulty inserting your card into the card slot
  • credit/ATM card goes farther into the card slot than usual
  • the card feels like it is sticking in the machine when you pull it out
  • the machine appears to be tampered with around the area where the card is inserted
  • the card reader is loose

Authorities also suggest that bank patrons conduct regular reviews of bank accounts to make sure information has not been stolen and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s