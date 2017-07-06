Affidavit reveals new details in murder investigation that led to Amber Alert

Dane Wright was charged with first degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment. Courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details were released today in a murder case that turned into an Amber Alert situation in early June.

According to the affidavit, the victim, Reyona Caldwell, was found dead in a burning home June 2 and her three children were missing. The children were later found safe.

Police arrested Dane Wright for Caldwell’s murder, and today, KSN got a look at the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit says the victim’s body was found under a burning mattress.

It also says that a witness saw Wright leave the home approximately 25 minutes prior to seeing the smoke. Police say that when they interviewed Wright, he told them he took the children to a hotel and then left them there on several occasions while he used meth and went to a casino.

Wright is being held on  a $500,000 bond.

