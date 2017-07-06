Affidavit reveals new details in murder investigation that led to Amber Alert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details were released today in a murder case that turned into an Amber Alert situation in early June.

According to the affidavit, the victim, Reyona Caldwell, was found dead in a burning home June 2 and her three children were missing. The children were later found safe.

Police arrested Dane Wright for Caldwell’s murder, and today, KSN got a look at the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit says the victim’s body was found under a burning mattress.

It also says that a witness saw Wright leave the home approximately 25 minutes prior to seeing the smoke. Police say that when they interviewed Wright, he told them he took the children to a hotel and then left them there on several occasions while he used meth and went to a casino.

Wright is being held on a $500,000 bond.

