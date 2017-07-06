Abandoned puppy found in airport bathroom with note

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — A woman is being called brave on social media after abandoning her 3-month-old puppy in an airport bathroom with just a note.

The woman said she was the victim of domestic abuse and couldn’t afford to keep the dog.

She left a note July 1 with the puppy saying:

Hi! I’m Chewy – My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much. Please love and take care of him. XOXOXOXO.

The miniature Chihuahua was left in Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport and then given to Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue CMDR. The rescue group has been updating Chewy’s condition on Facebook and encouraging people to help their other pets.

“We took in 8 dogs and 6 need surgery from dentals, eye, mass removal, and spay. That doesn’t include the 2 owner surrenders and Chewy. Funds are needed I’m amazed myself how we manage.”

The group has gotten requests from all over the country to adopt Chewy.