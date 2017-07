WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for two unknown suspects involved in a July 3 robbery.

The suspects robbed the Circle K in the 2000 block of south Oliver Monday night around 11:30.

One of the suspects was armed with a silver handgun.

Authorities are asking if you know the identity of these individuals or have any information on the case to please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD detectives at 316-268-4407.