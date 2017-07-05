Wichita Fire Department busy fighting fireworks-related fires overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department was busy fighting several fireworks-related fires overnight.

Just before midnight, crews responded to the 1700 block of South Millwood. Fireworks piled up by the base of shed led to a fire. It caused about $5,000 in damage.

Another fire was reported shortly after in the 100 block of North Mars and Karren Ct. Disposed fireworks in a trash can ignited the blaze. It started at the exterior and spread to the attic, causing the roof of the garage to collapse. The fire caused about $80,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

Around 1:30 a.m., fireworks placed in a trash can near a home in the 1000 block of North Crestline ignited. The fire caused around $10,000 in damage.

The last fire blamed on fireworks was reported around 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of Pepperwood Ct. The fire also started in the trash. Damage was less than $10,000.

Firefighters say you should place detonated fireworks in water overnight before placing them in a trash can.

