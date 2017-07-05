Wichita bait dog gets second chance on life, lives with Alzheimer’s patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita bait dog, found covered in wounds, is now getting a second chance on life.

“Buy me some peanuts and crackerjacks,” sang Comfort Care Home resident Jesse Seager.

Jesse Seager loves to sing. He said it helps put him and the other Alzheimer’s patients at the Comfort Care Home in Wichita at ease. Like music, many of the residents also rely on their new four-legged friend, Dante, to help them feel secure at the facility.

“We just like him, you know, he just makes this a nice place,” said resident Rita Mendal.

However, Dante’s life has been far from nice. In fact, some might say his life has been downright horrific.

Wichita animal control officers picked up Dante in the 900 block of north Grove Street in late October. Wichita police said Dante’s teeth were either knocked out or filed down and he was covered in open wounds. At the time, police said they believed Dante was used as a bait dog to teach other dogs how to fight.

“His neck was completely, just basically destroyed by fighting,” said Comfort Care Homes Activities Director and Beauties and Beasts Inc. volunteer Kasey Breidenthal. “He had a skin graft about 7 inches of his back taken to repair his neck.”

Beauties and Beasts Inc. adopted Dante from the Wichtia shelter shortly after he was brought in by officers. The rescue team then put Dante through rehab before finding him a forever home at one of the Comfort Care Homes locations in Wichita.

“He lives here full-time. My activity staff comes through every day. We take him to vet appointments. if needed, and yeah he just gets to hang out with the residents and be part of the house. He’s treated just like another resident,” said Breidenthal. “He has been living here and loving, being loved on by the residents and becoming fat and spoiled.”

“He just makes it better, I think,” said Mendal.

Dante has been the house dog at one of the Comfort Care Home locations for about three months. Officials said he even sleeps with one of the residents.