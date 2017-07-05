Water service disrupted at Kansas City airport terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Crews at Kansas City International Airport are working to restore water service to one of its terminals after a water main broke.

Officials say the 12-inch pipe failed Tuesday afternoon, forcing crews to shut off water to the airport’s Terminal B. Portable toilets were brought in.

Airlines that use Terminal B include Southwest Airlines, Delta and Alaska, though it was not immediately clear if air service was affected.

KMBZ-TV reported that some air travelers were taking shuttles to another terminal to use restrooms.

