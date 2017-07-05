Water leak prompts shutdown of Oklahoma City shopping mall

By Published: Updated:
Penn Square Mall was shut down Tuesday after a water leak flooded parts of the shopping center's lower level. (Courtesy: KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma City mall was shut down Tuesday after a water leak flooded parts of the shopping center’s lower level.

The water leak happened Tuesday at Penn Square Mall. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says about 3 to 5 inches of water was on the ground in a Macy’s department store.

Crews searched the mall to find the source of the leak, and the department says the water was shut off at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The mall was shut down so crews could clean up the mess.

Oklahoma City television station KFOR reports that many shoppers posted photos online that showed water throughout much of the mall’s lower level.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s