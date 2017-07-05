Water leak prompts shutdown of Oklahoma City shopping mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma City mall was shut down Tuesday after a water leak flooded parts of the shopping center’s lower level.

The water leak happened Tuesday at Penn Square Mall. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says about 3 to 5 inches of water was on the ground in a Macy’s department store.

Crews searched the mall to find the source of the leak, and the department says the water was shut off at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The mall was shut down so crews could clean up the mess.

Oklahoma City television station KFOR reports that many shoppers posted photos online that showed water throughout much of the mall’s lower level.

