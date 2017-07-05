Valley Center PD looking for 5-year-old girl

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Police Department is attempting to locate four people for a welfare check.

Gracie M. Burke, 5, is believed to be in the company of her mother, Kaylie Koerner, 22, who may be using the last name of Burke. Stephen J. Rogers, 21, and 6-month-old Elleott Rodgers are also believed to be with them.

Koerner and Rodgers are driving a dark blue Dodge Durango with Kansas tag 006EZU.

Authorities believe they may be heading to Colorado.

Anyone with information, or if they are located, is asked to contact Sargent Matt Vogt at the Valley Center Police Department at 316-755-7325, ext. 304.

