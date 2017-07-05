Update: 5-year-old girl located

Gracie M. Burke (right), 5, is believed to be in the company of her mother, Kaylie Koerner, 22, who may be using the last name of Burke. Stephen J. Rogers, 21, and 6-month-old Elleott Rodgers are also believed to be with them. Photo courtesy Valley Center Police Department

UPDATE: Gracie Burke has been located and has been returned to legal guardians. The case will be reviewed by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed in this matter.

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Police Department is attempting to locate four people for a welfare check.

Gracie M. Burke, 5, is believed to be in the company of her mother, Kaylie Koerner, 22, who may be using the last name of Burke. Stephen J. Rogers, 21, and 6-month-old Elleott Rodgers are also believed to be with them.

Koerner and Rodgers are driving a dark blue Dodge Durango with Kansas tag 006EZU.

Authorities believe they may be heading to Colorado.

Anyone with information, or if they are located, is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Vogt at the Valley Center Police Department at 316-755-7325, ext. 304.

