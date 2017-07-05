Sedgwick County receives 826 firework complaint calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Sedgwick County said they received numerous complaint calls because of fireworks.

Over the four day period, emergency communications reported 826 calls. The highest number of calls came in last night.

The following is the breakdown of numbers:

6:30 p.m., July 1, to 3 a.m., July 2 – 137 calls

6:30 p.m., July 2, to 3 a.m., July 3 – 121 calls

6:30 p.m., July 3, to 3 a.m., July 4 – 174 calls

6:30 p.m., July 4, to 3 a.m., July 5 – 394 calls

Last year, 770 complaints were made about fireworks. Officials said the fireworks complaints are up this year, but they are on average with past years.

