Sedgwick County receives 826 firework complaint calls

By Published:
Fireworks (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Sedgwick County said they received numerous complaint calls because of fireworks.

Over the four day period, emergency communications reported 826 calls. The highest number of calls came in last night.

The following is the breakdown of numbers:

  • 6:30 p.m., July 1, to 3 a.m., July 2 – 137 calls
  • 6:30 p.m., July 2, to 3 a.m., July 3 – 121 calls
  • 6:30 p.m., July 3, to 3 a.m., July 4 – 174 calls
  • 6:30 p.m., July 4, to 3 a.m., July 5 – 394 calls

Last year, 770 complaints were made about fireworks. Officials said the fireworks complaints are up this year, but they are on average with past years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s