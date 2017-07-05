Online enrollment for Wichita Public Schools starts today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Summer is half over, and soon, Wichita public schools will be packed with kids ready for the 2017-18 school year.

Starting Wednesday, returning parents can get a head start on the enrollment process.

According to the USD 259 website, returning parents can enroll online using their ParentVUE account.

Parents can update information, complete standard enrollment forms, approve policies, complete waivers, pay for enrollment fees and school meals, and fill out free and reduced price meal forms.

During the online enrollment process, parents will also receive bus stop information if their child is eligible for transportation. Parents will be required to check whether their child will take the bus during the school year.

According to the school district, online enrollment must be done on a computer – not through a mobile device.

The district said schools are offering computers and held to those parents without access to a computer.

For parents new to the district or with kindergarteners, a ParentVUE account must be set-up at the child’s school during in-person enrollment, beginning August 7-9.

Enrollment times are:

Monday, Aug. 7: Noon – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Noon – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Noon – 7 p.m.

To speed up that process, parents can download and print the forms online, and complete them before going to the school to enroll.

The district website has all district enrollment forms, including many others.

During the online and in-person enrollment process, parents must show a proof of address. At the high school level, this must be in the form of a utility bill.

More enrollment information can be found here.

Enrollment varies for every school district, be sure to check your local district’s website for that information.