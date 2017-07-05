Newly discovered photograph appears to show missing aviator

NBC News Published: Updated:

(NBC) – One of the greatest mysteries in history may be solved.

It is a newly-discovered photograph that appears to show missing aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan.

Taken about 1937, in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific. It was at the time under Japanese military control.

It shows a short-haired woman potentially Earhart on a dock with her back to the camera.

Nearby, a standing man who looks like Noonan.

The two vanished during a round-the-world flight in 1937, presumed to have crashed into the Pacific Ocean and died.

Investigators with History found the picture in a long-forgotten file in the National Archives.

The discovery is featured in a new special, “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence,” airing Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on History.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s