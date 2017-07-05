Newly discovered photograph appears to show missing aviator

(NBC) – One of the greatest mysteries in history may be solved.

It is a newly-discovered photograph that appears to show missing aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan.

Taken about 1937, in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific. It was at the time under Japanese military control.

It shows a short-haired woman potentially Earhart on a dock with her back to the camera.

Nearby, a standing man who looks like Noonan.

The two vanished during a round-the-world flight in 1937, presumed to have crashed into the Pacific Ocean and died.

Investigators with History found the picture in a long-forgotten file in the National Archives.

The discovery is featured in a new special, “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence,” airing Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on History.