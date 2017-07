WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews are working to rescue a man who was sleeping in a dumpster and was dumped into a garbage truck.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Pawnee at an apartment complex.

Crews said the man has injuries to his chest.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for the latest updates online.

