Man dies after weekend crash in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 72-year-old man died from injuries he received in a crash on Sunday.

The accident happened in the 2600 block of North Amidon around 3:45 p.m.

A red Chevy pickup was traveling east on 26th Street when it was struck by a maroon Ford pickup traveling south on Amidon.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, identified as 72-year-old James McDaniel, died from his injuries. His 16-year-old grandson was also injured and transported to the hospital.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford truck was transported to the hospital. He suffered minor injuries.

