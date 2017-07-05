KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, July 5, 2017

10:30AM A break from storms for a few days but that means the summer sizzle is back on. Sun drenched skies this afternoon and light winds. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The thermometer will climb even higher over the coming days as highs near the century mark for the week’s end. A weak cold front works across the state Friday night which may spark off a few storms into Saturday morning.
