KHP releases citations, arrest report from holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released information Wednesday regarding data received from the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The reporting period for the weekend ran from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. No fatal crashes were worked during the holiday period.

“During what was projected to be an exceptionally heavy travel period, Kansas highways provided safe routes of travel for our citizens, as well as for those passing through the state,” said Colonel Mark Bruce, KHP Superintendent. “Most important, however, is the fact that no traffic fatalities occurred during the 2017 reporting period. I am thankful we avoided the needless loss of any lives over the holiday.”

Although no fatality crashes occurred during the reporting period, the amount of citations and DUI arrests did increase from 2016. The KHP reported 22 DUI arrests this year compared to 15 arrests from last year.

Over 200 more speeding citations were issued throughout the weekend and there was also a significant increase in safety belt citations that were issued.