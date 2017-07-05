KHP releases citations, arrest report from holiday weekend

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released information Wednesday regarding data received from the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The reporting period for the weekend ran from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. No fatal crashes were worked during the holiday period.

“During what was projected to be an exceptionally heavy travel period, Kansas highways provided safe routes of travel for our citizens, as well as for those passing through the state,” said Colonel Mark Bruce, KHP Superintendent. “Most important, however, is the fact that no traffic fatalities occurred during the 2017 reporting period. I am thankful we avoided the needless loss of any lives over the holiday.”

Although no fatality crashes occurred during the reporting period, the amount of citations and DUI arrests did increase from 2016. The KHP reported 22 DUI arrests this year compared to 15 arrests from last year.

Over 200 more speeding citations were issued throughout the weekend and there was also a significant increase in safety belt citations that were issued.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s