Kansas to pay $67K to settle lawsuit over 2011 traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The state of Kansas has agreed to settle for roughly $67,000 a 5-year-old lawsuit by a man who said he was illegally stopped and detained by a state trooper.

Peter Vasquez tells the Topeka Capital-Journal he’s happy his litigation over the December 2011 stop is ending.

Vasquez says he was stopped by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in December 2011 in Wabaunsee County and was issued a warning but refused the trooper’s request to have his vehicle searched after Vasquez insisted there were no drugs in it.

Vasquez was detained, though a search of his vehicle found nothing illegal.

A federal appeals court last year overturned a lower court’s decision to dismiss the case. The U.S. Supreme Court denied the state’s request to hear the matter.

