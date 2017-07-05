Judge reaffirms fine against Kansas elections official

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A federal magistrate judge has spurned a move by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach seeking reconsideration of a $1,000 fine levied against him for misleading the court.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara said Wednesday that Kobach’s “new excuse lacks credibility” based on its late assertion and lack of supporting documentation.

Kobach had blamed “editing errors” for his earlier misstatements to the court.

The judge also rejected Kobach’s contention that forcing him to submit to a deposition over documents he tried to keep secret would result in manifest injustice.

O’Hara ruled last week that Kobach made “patently misleading representations” about the content of materials he took into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump as well as a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.