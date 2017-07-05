High-rise fire in downtown overnight investigated as arson

Related Coverage Fire crews battle fire in downtown Wichita office building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews battled several small fires inside a high-rise early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened in downtown at 150 North Main. It was the same building that caught fire on Sunday.

One witness called 911 after seeing smoke coming from debris inside. Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in a matter of minutes. The fire caused about $10,000 in damage.

Officials said the cause is suspected to be arson. Fire crews and investigators spent Wednesday morning working to secure the building.

