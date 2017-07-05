Great Bend police investigate shooting

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are investigating a shooting at the Days Inn. It happened around 11:15 Tuesday night.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was transported to Great Bend Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was later sent to Wesley Medical Hospital in Wichita.

Officers are attempting to determine just what happened and where the man was actually shot.

The department asks that anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

