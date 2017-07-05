Four Wingnuts Selected to All-Star Game

WICHITA, Kans. (July 5, 2017) – The roster for the American Association All-Star Team was unveiled Wednesday, with the Wichita Wingnuts boasting four members of the team that will represent the league in the 2017 Can-Am and American Association All-Star Game in Ottawa. First baseman Matt Chavez, outfielder Harrison Kain, infielder/outfielder TJ Mittelstaedt, and catcher Martin Medina will represent Wichita on July 25 at RCGT Park in Ottawa.

The reigning American Association Rookie of the Year and batting champion, Chavez will start as the designated hitter for the AA. Through 45 games, the native Californian is hitting .363, which places him first among all qualified active hitters in the league. Chavez leads the Wingnuts with 10 homers, and he is currently atop the league in RBIs (50), hits (62), and total bases (106).

An All-Star for the second consecutive season, Kain was named as one of the American Association’s starting outfielders. In his second full season with Wichita, Kain is hitting .329 in 39 games with three home runs, 24 runs batted in, and 10 stolen bases. In last year’s All-Star Game in St. Paul, Kain went 1-for-3 and started in center field for the South Division All-Stars.

Named the Wichita Pro Athlete of the Year on June 29, Mittelstaedt was named as the reserve utility player for the American Association squad. One of four Wingnuts to appear in all 45 games this year, Mittelstaedt is hitting .312 with seven home runs and 44 RBIs, which places him second in the league behind Chavez. Primarily a third baseman for Wichita this season, Mittelstaedt has also played eight games in the outfield, and has played each outfield spot, third base, shortstop, and second base during his three-year Wingnuts tenure.

Medina rounds out the Wingnuts four All-Star selections, as he was selected as the reserve catcher. Signed by Wichita in June of last year, Medina has flourished in his second season with Wichita, hitting .323 in 36 games. The 27-year old has also added three home runs, 11 doubles, and 20 RBIs. In addition to his offensive exploits, Medina has been one of the top defensive catchers in the league, throwing out 37% of opposing base stealers.