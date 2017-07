WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to a software issue, the Fountains at WaterWalk will not be having shows Thursday.

The City of Wichita Public Works and Utilities department said it is working on repairs and the fountains are expected to be running by Friday, June 7.

Fountain shows at WaterWalk typically run Thursday through Sunday at 12:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.