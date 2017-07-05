Carnival delayed as first day of Sedgwick County Fair kicks off

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Fair has been a staple in Cheney since 1940.

Today, the first day of the fair kicked off, but without one of its usual attractions.

Marti Johnson, the Vice President of the Sedgwick County Fair Board spoke about what is causing the delay.

“The pride of Texas Carnival, we found out late yesterday was late, or is going to be late leaving there venue in Texas,” said Johnson.

Johnson says it would have caused a rush for the operators to get all the carnival rides set up for when the fair kicked off Wednesday night.

“With everybody being super concerned about safety and carnivals, we just didn’t think that was a choice we wanted to make, so we basically opted to not to have the carnival on Wednesday night. We know with the tragic accident that happened a few months ago in Wichita, we just don’t want to take any chances,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they were hoping to ere on the side of caution.

“This is just precautionary, this is just good business on the part of the fair board, we’re just trying to make the right choice,” said Johnson.

The reason, Johnson says, is so that everyone can have a safe and fun time at this years Sedgwick County Fair.

“Pack up everybody, come to Cheney and have a great time,” said Johnson.

Johnson says while the carnival rides were a no-go for tonight, she says they plan to have them up and running on Thursday.