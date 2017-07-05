Fireworks suspected cause in west Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a late night house fire was caused by disposed fireworks. The fire broke out at the home near Maple and Maize in the 100 block of Karren Ct.

Wichita fire officials say the fire began outside the home in a trash can containing fireworks that weren’t completely extinguished. The fire caused extensive damage as it moved up the house and into the attic and the garage, causing part of the roof to collapse. Firefighters were not hurt.

