WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The previous time FC Wichita and Sporting KC U-23 met up, FC Wichita rallied late for a 5-4 win. This time around, FC Wichita never trailed en route to a convincing 4-2 win at home.

The victory gives the team even more confidence as they get ready for Saturday’s regular season conference finale against Dallas City FC. FC Wichita has already clinched a regular season conference championship.