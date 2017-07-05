Family talks about 15-month-old girl getting burned by fireworks

Haysville, Kan. (KSNW) – It only took about sixty seconds for 15-month-old Ashley to get burned, get rushed inside, and have family call 911.

“It happened fast. All of it,” says Doyle Manahan, Ashley’s grandfather. “It shot towards us and I looked around and the thing was on fire. And I jumped up and tried to get her out. Her stroller was on fire.”

Manahan says Ashley was strapped in her stroller and had been outside with the family for just a few minutes Tuesday night. Then, at 9:30, a firework landed inside Ashley’s stroller.

Manahan says he saw flames coming off the seat of the stroller.

“I guess I really didn’t think,” says Manahan. I just got moving… I just tried to get her out.”

Robert Pracht lives across the street.

“My wife was hollering, that stroller’s on fire,” says Pracht. “And I looked over and she screamed it again. So I took off running and was slapping on the left side of it, putting the fire out, and burned my had a little bit. And the baby was burned bad.”

Pracht says another neighbor threw water on the stroller.

“It was hard to get to the straps to get her out, with the fire,” says Pracht.

Manahan says Ashley’s older sister, 5-year-old Marsha, ran to help. He says Marsha got her hand scorched, but is doing just fine on Wednesday.

Manahan also says Ashley may need a skin graft as part of the healing process.

“When I saw her at the hospital, she waved at me right away,” says Manahan. “She’s in good spirits. But she’s still in a lot of pain.”