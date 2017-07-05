Commissioners hold meeting to discuss Sedgwick Co. flooding issues

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Commissioners discussed the flooding problems that plague the southern portions of the county at today’s Sedgwick County Commission meeting.

Officials from Mulvane and Derby were also on-hand at the meeting.

Last August flooding caused more than $1 million in damage to homes in Mulvane. City officials are trying to get the county to do something about that, in hopes of easing the flooding problems.

“The key to storm water management projects that prevent property damage or loss is taking a comprehensive or big picture approach to the task,” said Mulvane City Administrator Kent Hixson. “I’m asking the county to take the lead in the study planning and project implementation of storm water management that will provide a safe and secure living environment for the citizens.”

Commission Chair Jim Howell said he supports a $200,000 study to the storm water management system.

