It’s an exciting time for Wichita State volleyball, as the Shockers head into the American Athletic Conference coming off a conference title in their final year in the Missouri Valley Conference.

No matter what conference the Shockers are apart of though, one of the highlights of their offseason is the Chris Lamb volleyball camps. Camps for third to eighth graders are currently going on through Friday. For more information on the camps, head to the camp’s website.