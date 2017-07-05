$3.18 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot sets new record

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Lottery players across the state will try tonight to capture a $3.18 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot. It is the highest ever for the Kansas-only game.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21, 2016, when a Prairie Village resident captured $3.16 million. Super Kansas Cash drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Players get two plays for $1. There are eight ways to win in Super Kansas Cash, with prizes ranging from $1 to the jackpot. To win or share the jackpot, a player must match the first five numbers and the Super Cashball number.

Here’s a list of Super Kansas Cash jackpots that have been won dating back to 2013:

February 6, 2013 $1,065,106

February 9, 2013 $100,000

May 1, 2013 $730,484

May 29, 2013 $214,777

November 27, 2013 $2,131,550

December 16, 2013 $170,000

June 28, 2014 $230,000

August 23, 2014 $389,672

February 9, 2015 $1,755,859

August 3, 2015 $1,798,007

October 28, 2015 $676,242

January 9, 2016 $565,887

September 21, 2016 $3,160,431

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.