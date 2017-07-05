$3.18 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot sets new record

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Lottery players across the state will try tonight to capture a $3.18 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot. It is the highest ever for the Kansas-only game.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21, 2016, when a Prairie Village resident captured $3.16 million. Super Kansas Cash drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Players get two plays for $1. There are eight ways to win in Super Kansas Cash, with prizes ranging from $1 to the jackpot. To win or share the jackpot, a player must match the first five numbers and the Super Cashball number.

Here’s a list of Super Kansas Cash jackpots that have been won dating back to 2013:

February 6, 2013 $1,065,106
February 9, 2013 $100,000
May 1, 2013 $730,484
May 29, 2013 $214,777
November 27, 2013 $2,131,550
December 16, 2013 $170,000
June 28, 2014 $230,000
August 23, 2014 $389,672
February 9, 2015 $1,755,859
August 3, 2015 $1,798,007
October 28, 2015 $676,242
January 9, 2016 $565,887
September 21, 2016 $3,160,431

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s