The Wingnuts built a nice 3-1 lead against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on the fourth of July. Then the guys from Canada tied things up. But an inside the park home run by Leo Vargas entertained the fans and gave his team a 4-3 lead.

Wichita would score a few more, and go on to win by a final of 6-5. Brent Clevlen was big time for Wichita. He went 2-4 with a home run and a double.