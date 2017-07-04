Wichitans celebrate July 4th at Red, White and Boom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Wichita on Tuesday for the Red, White and Boom event.

The event was full of fun, food and fireworks.

“Oh, we love fireworks and you know when you live here and you are on Independence Day you’ve got to be able to celebrate it and remember the history and the people who fought for us to have a free nation,” said Rebecca Hendershot.

The festivities officially kicked off at 6 p.m. with a number of food trucks opening up for business. Local 80’s band, The Astronauts, took the stage to perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m.

To cap off the evening, there was a fireworks show over the Arkansas River. Some people secured their spots for the display as early as 3 p.m.

“We didn’t know how big of a crowd there would be and we have been here before so we thought we’d just get here in time for that,” said George Anderson.

“I sat at home for so many years I just enjoy getting out and especially for a reason for today,” said Frances Mastellar.

The event was funded by the volunteer-led, non-profit Wichita Parks Foundation and several other sponsors including KSN.