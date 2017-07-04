Toddler injured in possible fireworks accident

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews responded to a possible fireworks accident Tuesday night south of Haysville.

Sedgwick County dispatchers tell KSN a 15-month-old child has serious to critical injuries.

The call to 911 came around 9:45 p.m. from the 200 block of west 82nd South. That’s near 82nd South and Broadway.

Dispatchers cannot tell us what happened. They say investigators with the Sedgwick County Fire Department are on the way to the scene.

An ambulance took the child to Via Christi.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Look for updates online and on KSN.