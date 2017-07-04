Man, dog found dead in Edgemoor fire

Wichita firefighters battle a house fire in the 700 block of S. Edgemoor on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (KSN/Carly Willis)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Wichita firefighters battled a house fire in southeast Wichita on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in a single-family home in the 700 block of S. Edgemoor about 10:15 a.m.

Fire Chief Ron Blackwell told KSN that crews recently found the a man dead inside the home. They also discovered the body of a large-breed dog near the body of the man. Blackwell said they have not yet positively identified the man. Both were discovered at about 1:30 p.m.

The initial call to 911 indicated there was a person trapped inside the house.  When they arrived on the scene, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Blackwell said firefighters were met with an “excessive storage condition,” forcing them to crawl over debris inside the home to search for its occupant.  He said a man living is believed to be a veteran and could have been attending a veteran’s event in the neighborhood.

Neighbors report seeing heavy smoke for blocks.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No damage estimate was given.

