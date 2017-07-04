KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

By Published: Updated:

6:30AM Clouds this morning, but sun will break through by this afternoon! A stray shower or storm is possible today, but I wouldn’t cancel any of your outdoor plans based on just a few isolated storm chances. Otherwise it will be a beautiful and comparatively mild afternoon for the 4th of July… Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. As you know, it’s been a lot hotter in years past!! Our record high for the 4th was 110 back in 1980! Have a safe and happy day – LS

5:00AM Showers are winding down this morning and we are looking at a pretty nice 4th forecast! Join us on @kansastoday for a first look at your forecast!! Check your local radar at ksn.com/weather

