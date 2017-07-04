Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

By Published:
This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015 shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center. Measles is considered one of the most infectious diseases known. The virus is spread through the air when someone infected coughs or sneezes. (AP Photo/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cynthia Goldsmith)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Butler County Health Department said in a joint news release Tuesday that a number of county health departments will be notifying all identified contacts.

Staff will evaluate immunization status and ask about any possible symptoms among people exposed.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing.

Health officials say symptoms typically begin one to two weeks after exposure to an infected person. They include fever, blotchy skin rash, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. KDHE Secretary Susan Mosier says the best way to prevent measles is vaccination.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s