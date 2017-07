SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An injured Bald Eagle that was rescued by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies earlier this year was set free Tuesday.

The bird was released back into the wild on Independence Day by Sgt. J.M. Angle, Assistant Rangemaster Steve Griner and two Sedgwick County firefighters.

The release took place near K-42 highway and the Ninnescah River.

After its release, the bird flew off back into the wild.

Video provided by Sgt. J.M. Antle