Fireworks sales go to good causes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many stands you see selling fireworks aren’t just trying to make a profit. They’re raising funds.

High school junior Celia Eichbauer is on a mission.

“Today we’re selling fireworks to help our foreign language department so we take a trip to Europe next summer,” she said.

She’s studying German, and the fireworks sale will help her reach her goal of four thousand dollars to visit Germany.

“It’s going great,” she said. “This is one of our busiest days because it’s July 4th, obviously. It’s been good.”

Over at another stand, teachers are raising money for their classrooms.

“There’s a group of us that are here together,” said Lori Nicholson, a teacher at Maize South Middle School.

Nicholson says she and the other teachers raise enough every year to stock up on classroom supplies, and they always have funds left over.

“Part of our proceeds here at the fireworks stand is going to cystic fibrosis, the heart America chapter,” she said.

It’s a cause near and dear to Nicholson’s heart. She has a nephew with cystic fibrosis. She says their fundraising mission has gotten great responses.

“We did have a customer in here this year that was like, ‘Oh it just gives me goosebumps that that’s what you’re doing.’”

This year, they expect to raise about $2,500.