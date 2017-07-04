Firefighters searching for owner in east Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a house fire in southeast Wichita on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in a single-family home in the 700 block of S. Edgemoor about 10:15 a.m.

Fire Chief Ron Blackwell told KSN reporter Carly Willis at the scene firefighters had to crawl over debris inside the home to search for its occupant. He said a man living is believed to be a veteran and could either still be inside or at a veteran’s event.

Neighbors report seeing heavy smoke for blocks.

KSN will provide updates on KSN.com as they become available.