SYLVIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A home was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Sylvia, Kan. in Reno County.

Officials from Reno County Fire District 6 said the fire broke out about 12:30 p.m. The home, located in the 100 block of W. Avenue C, was completely destroyed.

Firefighters from Reno County fire districts 4, 6 and 7 responded to the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, and its cause is unknown at this time.